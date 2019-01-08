In their last two games against Sri Lanka, the Black Caps had been uncharacteristically sloppy in the field.

Six catches went down in the second ODI as Thisara Perera nearly led Sri Lanka back to a remarkable win, and Perera was at it again today, blasting 80 off 63 balls in a late fightback.

He was helped again by some poor fielding, with Tim Seifert putting down a tough catch behind the stumps on 62, while Ross Taylor couldn't get low enough at extra cover to dismiss the all-rounder on 74.

However, just as it looked like Perera might blast back-to-back hundreds, Martin Guptill showed everyone how it's done.

Perera attempted to slash a ball from Lockie Ferguson, and looked to have just got enough power on the shot to clear Guptill at point.

Somehow, though, Guptill sprinted backwards, and stuck out his left hand while diving backwards to complete a stunning catch, and end Perera's resistance.

The screamer saw the quick end of Sri Lanka's innings, collapsing from 244-5 to 249 all out as the Black Caps took a 115-run win, and claimed a 3-0 series sweep.