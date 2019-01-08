Former Black Caps fast bowler and cricket commentator Simon Doull has been roasted by fans for a controversial on-air comment during the final ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a sunny Nelson.

Doull was commentating during the Black Caps' innings when he appeared to suggest climate change doesn't exist.

"If you listen to the people that believe in that climate change rubbish, then it'll be sunny again," he said.

"They'll be complaining about the heat.

"[We've] had two cracking summers the last two years in England. Heat waves."

Last year, the world's leading climate scientists warned that we have only 12 years to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5C. Failure to do so will significantly increase the risk of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

Doull perhaps didn't read the report as he then decided to infer that the heat leads to high scoring games.

"That was in the middle of a dry summer," he said, raving about high-scoring matches at last year's Royal London Cup.

Doull, who played 32 tests and 42 ODIs for New Zealand, was predictably slammed on Twitter.

Did I hear that right that Simon Doull is a climate change denier? #NZvSL — Simon Hampton (@SimonHampton9) January 8, 2019

@Sdoull just call the damn game. You're not there to give your opinion on whether or not climate change exists. #ClimateChange #NZvSL — Strategic Management NZ (@NZStrategic) January 8, 2019

Wait, did Simon Doull just deny climate change live on air? Was that a poor joke?? Good lord #NZvSL — Zac Neill (@ZacNeill) January 8, 2019

Is Simon Doull a climate change denier? Maybe he should stick to talking cricket. #NZvSL — Liam Rutherford (@lrutherfordnz) January 8, 2019

Maybe have the commentators keep their ill-informed climate opinions to themselves. #NZvSL — David P Murray (@HayzeeDavey) January 8, 2019

Did Simon Doull, live on television just say climate change isn't a thing? Wow, what an idiot. #NZvSL — Stephen (@SWTGallagher) January 8, 2019

On the pitch, Ross Taylor scored a remarkable 20th ODI century, departing for 137 after guiding the home side to its third consecutive 300+ total in the series.