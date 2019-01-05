Julia Goerges has a chance to go back to back at the ASB Classic.

The defending champion has progressed to her second consecutive final in Auckland, after a 6-1 7-6 (6) victory over Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova on Saturday.

The German hasn't been beaten on the Auckland courts since the 2017 semi finals, and always looked the likely winner today.

She blasted the 20-year-old Kuzmova off the court in the first set, with a number of winners and unreturnable serves.

Kuzmova was under constant pressure on her serve, with Goerges forcing eight break opportunities and converting two.

The second set was closer, though Goerges was in control until a spirited fightback from Kuzmova.

She broke the world No 14, and lifted her level to take the match to a tiebreak.

But the 30-year-old Goerges was the more assured player in the tiebreak, and converted her third match point to seal the match.