Another seed has fallen at the ASB Classic, with world No. 33 Barbora Strycova upset by American teenager Amanda Anisimova on Thursday.

In the end, it was much more one-sided that anyone could have imagined, with Anisimova winning 6-3 6-3 in 82 minutes.

She broke the Strycova serve on three occasions but was mostly untroubled on her own serve.

The 17-year-old Anisimova, who is the youngest player in the top 100 (No. 96), didn't take long to show why she is so highly regarded.

The American, who climbed more than 100 places in the rankings in 2018, has all the shots in her locker.

She mixes power with control and finds angles that should be beyond someone of her age.

There's a touch of Maria Sharapova about her, both in her style and her background, born and raised in the United States to Russian parents.

Anisimova looked the more confident player from the start against the experienced Strycova and earned a crucial break in the eighth game.

What was even more impressive was the way she served out the set, without even a hint of nerves.

The fifth-seeded Czech tried to lift her game in the second set – and raised her levels – but her renowned battling style wasn't enough against the relentless accuracy of the 17-year-old.

Anisimova broke twice, and there was an inevitability about the result, despite the disparity in rankings and experience.

Viktoria Kuzmova also advanced to the quarterfinals, courtesy of a 7-5 5-7 6-3 victory over Sofia Kenin.

After beating the fourth seed Petra Martic on Tuesday, world No. 52 Kenin struggled to regain those levels, generally out-thought and out-manoeuvred by Kuzmova.

The Slovakian world No. 54, who has been one of the sharpest risers on the WTA tour over the last 18 months, mixed clean hitting and a blistering serve with some subtle touches.