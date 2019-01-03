The NRL has another off-season headache after Wests Tigers star Michael Chee Kam was reportedly charged with assault after an incident in Sydney on the weekend.

Channel 9 rugby league reporter Danny Weidler said the NRL is aware of the matter, which allegedly occurred on December 30 (Sunday).

According to foxsports.com.au, Chee Kam has been charged with assaulting a driver after a night out in Bondi in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. The publication reports Chee Kam and an 18-year-old were standing on the street when an Uber driver approached and was allegedly punched repeatedly through a window at approximately 10.30pm.

More drama for the NRL. Incident in Bondi last night @WestsTigers Michael Chee Kam charged with assault @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) January 3, 2019

Chee Kam and the 18-year-old were reportedly arrested by police who stopped them in a taxi and they were both ordered to attend court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

They are expected to front Waverley Local Court on February 5.

An NRL spokesman said the integrity unit was aware of the matter but because charges had been laid the organisation wouldn't comment further.

New Zealand-born Chee Kam made his first-grade debut with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2014 before joining the Tigers in 2016, where has has shown his versatility in the back row, the centres and coming off the bench.

The Samoan international has played 54 NRL games, scoring four tries.