All the action of the first ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

The Black Caps' Cricket World Cup build-up begins in earnest today.

Eleven one-day international matches await between now and their World Cup opener in June, and after four straight series victories in the test arena, the 2015 runners-up are eager to get on a roll in the 50-over format — starting with a showdown with Sri Lanka today at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

Since reeling off a 10-game winning streak this time last year, the Black Caps have won just two of their last six ODIs. Those were against top opposition in England and Pakistan though, and although Sri Lanka are good enough to give them a decent challenge in their three clashes, the Black Caps should still be expected to claim a series victory.

Advertisement

That favouritism is earned for multiple reasons, including how poor Sri Lanka have been in the 50-over format of late. Since their last ODI in New Zealand three years ago, Sri Lanka have won just 17 of their 59 ODIs — with seven of those victories coming against Zimbabwe and Ireland.

However, perhaps they have a little more confidence after their last ODI, in October, where they crushed England by 219 runs, having smashed 366-6.

Newly-appointed captain Lasith Malinga noted their recent struggles were partially as a result of inexperience, and believes this series is vital for their young players to perform before the World Cup.

"This is the time people have to get together and understand the conditions and how to play them away [from home].

"All the young players are getting good opportunities and now it's time to stand up and show their character. They can show their talent."

Malinga will take the new ball to face the Black Caps' powerful openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. Guptill is back from injury, playing his first ODI since March.

Despite their impressive individual records, the pair didn't shine as a partnership last year. In the last five games Munro and Guptill opened the innings, their opening partnerships were nearly non-existent — compiling just 1, 0, 12, 6 and 6.

In fact, New Zealand haven't put together an ODI opening partnership of more than 15 since last January, but Guptill isn't expecting anything to change in their high-risk, high-reward approach.

"It's pretty much business as usual, I don't see my role changing in this side. Colin and I will go out there and show what we can do and have a bit of fun at the top of the order.

"Whoever's going well, you try to get them on strike, and vice versa. It's all about communicating once you're out in the middle, seeing how the wicket's playing and who has got it on the day.

"If Colin and I can go out there and put in some big partnerships then that will put us in good stead to post some good totals, or potentially even chase some big totals."

In the four ODIs played at Bay Oval, the Black Caps have passed 230 only once, but with a good batting wicket expected, that should change today.