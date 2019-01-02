Defending champion Julia Goerges advanced to the quarter-finals at the ASB Classic last night, but not without incident.

Up 4-3 in the second set, having already won the first against compatriot Mona Barthel, the German second seed took aim at the chair umpire after an overturned call.

With Georges down 15-0 on serve, Barthel hit a shot down the baseline which was called out, but then overturned on video review.

Goerges had gotten to the ball but her return went into the net, however she claimed that she had stopped running when she heard the call of "Out".

Advertisement

"No chance", she said, calling for the referee while arguing with the umpire.

"The call came before I hit the ball. Of course it affected me - I stopped running. If somebody called out, I stop running - why should I run for it?

"Today you are doing a really bad job," she told the umpire.

Her protests continued as the referee made his way onto the court.

"You were standing there, you saw the situation - the call came before I hit the ball," argued Goerges.

"It's a judgement call," explained the referee, who said he couldn't rule on the decision.

"What are you here for?" Georges responded.

The call stood, leaving a frustrated Goerges down 30-0, but impressively, she rallied to take the game and the set, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Sky's Stephen McIvor asked the usually smiling Goerges post-match why she was grumpy with call.

"You should ask the umpire," laughed Goerges. "She knows it better than I do."

"There are always opinions from both sides, and I'm glad it worked out."

Goerges' victory sets up a glamour quarter-final showdown against Eugenie Bouchard on Friday, after Bouchard battled past world number 174 Bibiane Schoofs 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.