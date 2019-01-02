Kirsten Flipkens has been the first casaulty on day three at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The seventh seed has gone down in three sets to Sara Sorribes Tormo, losing 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in their second round encounter.

Just 22 years old, Sorribes Tormo is a rising star, and the world number 85 took down the veteran Belgian with an excellent display of tennis, overcoming a shaky second set to dominate the decider.

Sorribes Tormo took down Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele in the first round, and will play the winner of the match between Monica Puig and third seed Sui-Wei Hsieh in the quarterfinals.

The tournament's top seed, Caroline Wozniacki, is next in action on centre court, against German lucky loser Laura Siegemund.