Former All Blacks captain and proud dad Richie McCaw is all smiles as he holds his daughter in a just-released photograph.

The 38-year-old is pictured with former Black Sticks star wife Gemma sitting together in front of a Christmas tree.

In one of his hands, the All Black legend cups his wee girl, Charlotte Rose, as she looks up towards mum.

The photo was shared on Gemma McCaw's Instagram page tonight with a message to fans.

"Happy new year from our family to yours - 2018 was a very special year for us with the safe arrival of our beautiful baby girl.

"Wishing everyone an abundance of health and happiness for the year ahead.''

A second photo shows the young family in a different pose - now with mum holding their little girl as she gives Charlotte a tender kiss.

The McCaws announced the birth of their first child early last month.