All the action from day four of the second test between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.







The Black Caps are closing in on their most dominant test victory of all time, and a record winning streak. These, truly, are New Zealand cricket's halcyon days.

Another incredibly lopsided day at Hagley Oval has put the hosts just eight wickets away from a test and series-clinching victory – a win that would secure an unprecedented fourth straight series triumph.

Frankly, anything else would be the greatest shock in cricket history, considering the monumental task facing Sri Lanka after they were swatted all over the ground on day three.

The Black Caps racked up a staggering 585-4, with Tom Latham (176) and Henry Nicholls (162 not out) batting the visitors completely out of the test, before Colin De Grandhomme (71 not out from 45 balls) twisted the knife with New Zealand's fastest test fifty.

It all seemed rather cruel, with Black Caps captain Kane Williamson biding his time before eventually calling in his troops when their lead hit 660 – setting the eighth largest target in test history.

Unlike in Wellington, where they went a day without losing a wicket, surely this time there is no hope left for Sri Lanka. They lost both their openers in the 14 overs before stumps, there is no rain forecast to save them, and thus they have to bat for two straight days.

It won't happen. It can't happen. Another record-setting conclusion is the more likely outcome - if you want to get ahead of yourself, consider that since 1934, no team has won a test by more than 500 runs. At worst, New Zealand's biggest test victory – 254 runs – is surely set to be broken, following a day in which plenty of records tumbled.