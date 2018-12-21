Steven Adams has gotten into the Christmas spirit as one of three NBA players to star in a new Budweiser commercial.

Adams, along with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and New York Knicks swingman Tim Hardaway Jr, dons an 'Elf on the Shelf' costume and encourages people who ask for water with their beer order.

The message of the commercial, which was early this morning, is to encourage consumers to "hydrate between Buds."

The NBA stars who feature will all be involved in the NBA's massive slate of games on Christmas Day (Boxing Day NZT).

Advertisement

Hardaway Jr and the Knicks take on the surging Milwaukee Bucks to kick things off, with Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Houston rockets immediately afterwards.

Later in the day, Kuzma and the Lakers take on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. All five games over the day run back to back.