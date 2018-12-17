All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor and Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge have been selected by their peers as the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association men's and women's best performers of the year.

In awards likely to be treasured, as the recognition comes from those around them, Taylor piped Rieko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Ben Smith for NZRPA men's player of the year after a standout season.

Cocksedge, the inaugural female winner of the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year trophy at the New Zealand Rugby awards last week, was duly recognised again by edging Eloise Blackwell, Fiao'o Fa'amausili, Stacey Waaka and Selica Winiata for the top NZRPA women's prize.

Vilimoni Koroi took out the best New Zealand men's sevens player; Michaela Blyde the women's sevens player of the year award.

Crusaders and All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo'unga claimed Super Rugby player of the year, while title-winning Auckland captain TJ Faiane was voted best provincial player.

The final award went to emerging Auckland tyro Dalton Papalii who was selected ahead of Brett Cameron, Tom Christie, Harry Plummer and Billy Proctor as the top young player of the year.