The Black Caps got off to a flying start against Sri Lanka in the first test at the Basin Reserve. For live coverage, click here.
12.30pm: Sri Lanka get lifeline
Dimuth Karunaratne has been given a lifeline by the Black Caps in the opening session of the first test.
Karunaratne had led Sri Lanka's rebuild from 9-3, moving through to 33 and looking in fine touch, but it looked like he had thrown all his hard work away when he smacked a Colin de Grandhomme full toss straight to mid-wicket.
However, as he went to walk off the park, the big screen showed the story – de Grandhomme had overstepped, and proof of the no-ball quickly ended the Black Caps' celebrations, and gave Karunaratne – who has added a 50 run partnership with Angelo Mathews – a second chance.
11.24am: Southee unplayable
Tim Southee may feature in at least three Sri Lankan nightmares tonight. The Black Caps opening bowler dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka in his first over, then Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis in his second.
It's been glorious new ball bowling from Southee, who is starting the Kiwi summer just right. Three unplayable deliveries, three wickets.