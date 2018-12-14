Newly crowned New Zealand Rugby player of the Year Kendra Cocksedge was straight back to her day job yesterday - and received a unique congratulatory gift from her workmates.

Cocksedge made history on Thursday night when she beat three All Blacks to claim the Kelvin R Tremain award, becoming the first female to receive NZR's highest individual award.

The 30-year-old Black Ferns halfback was also named the best women's player for 2018, and received another award as the standout in the elite women's domestic competition, the Farah Palmer Cup.

Her work colleagues marked the stunning haul by giving her a black bicycle helmet emblazoned with "legend" and two stars across the front.

"It's so my head doesn't get too big and I can fit out the door ... to keep it in nice and tight," laughed Cocksedge. "My team are very good at keeping me grounded."

All jokes aside, Cocksedge, who works as a women's rugby development officer for NZR, admitted she was still on "cloud nine".

"I was hugely surprised to hear my name called out and I think it has only kicked in this morning," said Cocksedge. "Last night I was buzzing so much I don't know if I had felt it yet. I woke up this morning feeling pretty excited."

That excitement had been reflected with the reaction across the rugby fraternity, which started just minutes after Cocksedge picked up the top gong .

"I got back to my table [on Thursday night] and had 82 text messages on my phone and a lot of messages on social media. It's been overwhelming. I haven't had a chance to get through them all but there are messages from Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles, which has been pretty special."

But Cocksedge, who has played 47 tests for the Black Ferns and was part of World Cup-winning teams in 2010 and 2017, won't be resting on her laurels.

"In 2015 when I was [named] World Player of the Year it motivated me to want to be better and now receiving this award I am already sitting here thinking I have got to take my game to the next level. I'm just a person that sets goals - I love a challenge - and I really want to try and achieve them.

Kendra Cocksedge talks with the NZ Herald the day after making NZ rugby history.

"As I have got older I've worked out what works best for me, on and off the field. And I've got a good group of Canterbury girls down in the South Island that keep me motivated - they always give me a bit of stick for being the old one out in front in the fitness work."

Cocksedge will be back in action this weekend, part of the Canterbury team at the National Sevens tournament in Tauranga.