Follow live updates of the 2018 New Zealand Rugby Awards. Stay tuned in to see who takes out all the major awards after a busy season.

7.05pm: Hansen stays mum

Steve Hansen walked down the red carpet, but dodged the media ahead of his big announcement - we will know tomorrow whether he is staying on as All Blacks head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

6.43pm: Taking it upstairs

That's about the last of the arrivals, as everyone now heads upstairs.

6.34pm: Not all about rugby...

Canoeing star Lisa Carrington is among the local stars invited to the awards. She seems as popular with the other attendees as she was with the Glen Eden intermediate students.

6.30pm: Red carpet rush

It seems the players might have arranged to arrive at the same time. Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock, Kendra Cocksedge, Brodie Retallick, and Richie Mo'unga make their way along the red carpet within minutes of each other.

6.25pm: The man of the moment

Sir Michael Jones is among the stars in attendance this evening, looking cool as ice in a classic black suit.

While the likes of Steve Tew and Ian Foster make their way in quickly, stopping for photos on the red carpet along the way, Steve Hansen stops at the beginning of the long line of youngsters asking for a moment of his time.

Of course he obliges, slowly making his way along and other attendees sneak along behind him.

6.18pm: Welcome, Charlotte Rose McCaw

Two stars who won't be at tonight's awards are Richie and Gemma McCaw.

They've just announced the arival of their baby, Charlotte Rose.

6pm: Stars arrive

A contingent of around 30 students from Glen Eden Intermediate line the entrance of the Sky City conventions centre awaiting the arrival of their rugby heroes.

While they wait for the players to arrive, the group tries to get high fives from anyone and everyone who walks past. Loud boos echoing through the corridor identify those unwilling to oblige.

5.45pm: Here are the nominees for all the big awards

• Fans' Try of the Year: Kelly Brazier (Black Ferns Sevens), Chris Hala'ufia (St Peter's College), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

• New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year: Glen Jackson (Bay of Plenty), Richard Kelly (Taranaki), Rebecca Mahoney (Wairarapa Bush)

• Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year: Irene Eruera-Taiapa (Horowhenua Kapiti), Steve Webling (Taranaki), Kim Wheeler (King Country)

• New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year: Sam Darry (Canterbury), Tom Christie (Canterbury), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Tasman), Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

• Mitre 10 Heartland Championship Player of the Year: Craig Clare (Wanganui), Brett Ranga (Thames Valley), Willie Wright (South Canterbury)

• Duane Monkley Medal: TJ Faiane (Auckland), Luke Romano (Canterbury), Fletcher Smith (Waikato)

• Fiao'o Faamausili Medal: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Krysten Cottrell (Hawke's Bay), Jackie Patea-Fereti (Wellington)

• National Coach of the Year: Alama Ieremia (Auckland), Kieran Kite (Canterbury women), Scott Robertson (Crusaders)

• New Zealand Coach of the Year: Allan Bunting (Black Ferns Sevens), Steve Hansen (All Blacks), Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)

• Super Rugby Player of the Year: Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), Matt Todd (Crusaders)

• Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year: Sarah Goss (Ngāti Kahungunu), Rieko Ioane (Ngāpuhi / Te Whānau ā Apanui), Codie Taylor (Ngāti Raukawa/Muaūpoko)

• Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year:• Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago), Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)

• Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year: Michaela Blyde (Bay of Plenty), Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty), Sarah Goss (Manawatu)

• New Zealand Rugby Women's Player of the Year: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Aroha Savage (Counties Manukau), Selica Winiata (Manawatu)

• Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury), Brodie Retallick (Hawke's Bay), Codie Taylor (Canterbury)

• National Team of the Year: Auckland, Crusaders, Thames Valley

• New Zealand Team of the Year: All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens

5.30pm: Kia ora, and welcome to the 2018 New Zealand Rugby Awards.