The sports images that defined the year.

Serena Williams arguing with umpire

Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during the US Open final. Photo / Getty

The image of the US Open final should have been Naomi Osaka celebrating the winning point or lifting the trophy. Unfortunately for the Japanese player who claimed her maiden grand slam title, the victory was overshadowed by a controversial umpire's call and Serena Williams' reaction to it.

Steve Smith crying

Steve Smith in tears. Photo / Getty Images

Cheats never prosper and they usually end up breaking down in a press conference. In this case it was the Aussie skipper after arriving back home following the sandpaper cheating scandal during the South Africa test series. Was this the downfall of Australian cricket? Current form suggests so.

Sad Kieran Read

Kieran Read of the All Blacks looks on after losing The Rugby Championship match at Westpac Stadium. Photo /Getty

Sad Warriors, sad Silver Ferns, we saw a few of them in 2018. But It's a rare thing to see a sad All Black. It's probably harsh to suggest the two defeats this year – to South Africa, pictured here, and Ireland – defined the season for the All Blacks. But fans will certainly be hoping they don't see sad Read again in 2019 – or least in the later part of the World Cup year.

Advertisement

LeBron gesturing to JR Smith

LeBron James gestures to teammate JR Smith.

Even the best basketball player of a generation needs a little help. LeBron James' confusion over Cleveland Cavaliers teammate JR Smith's decision to dribble the ball away from the hoop with the scores tied in the dying stages of game one of the NBA finals produced many many memes. It was probably during the next time out that James mentally committed to the LA Lakers.

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

Laurel Hubbard's Commonwealth Games exit

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard reacts after injuring her elbow at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Greg Bowker

Hubbard made huge strides to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games but her competition quickly came crashing down when her elbow appeared to hyperflex while attempting a Commonwealth record 132kg for her final snatch lift.

Sophie Pascoe leads the way

Para-swimmer Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand leads Team New Zealand during the Parade of Nations. Photosport

Taking a 25-year-old woman who has achieved at the ultimate level in para-sport and appointing her to lead the overall national team at the Commonwealth Games without an asterisk next to her name was an enlightened step.

Conor McGregor jumping the cage

Conor McGregor attempts to leave the octagon in chase of Khabib Nurmagomedov after a brawl breaks out after their fight. Photo / Getty

The UFC's biggest night of the year was marred by a shocking post-match brawl as victorious champion Khabib Nurmagomedov launched himself at Conor McGregor's camp after choking the Irishman out. This photo captures the moment McGregor attempted to join the brawl that broke out outside of the cage. (Without context, it looked like McGregor was running scared from the octagon after getting completely outclassed by Nurmagomedov.)

Joseph Parker on the canvas

Joseph Parker is knocked down by Dillian Whyte. Photo / AP

Joseph Parker's heavyweight boxing career took a major hit after losing to Dillian Whyte by unanimous decision in April, his second consecutive loss. After a head clash was wrongly ruled as a knock down earlier in the fight – his first official knock down of his career – Parker was sent to the canvas for real in the ninth round after a huge left hand from Whyte.

Sam Gaze flipping the bird

Sam Gaze...not happy. Photo / Photosport

Sam Gaze delivered one of the most exhilarating moments of the Commonwealth Games when he suffered a puncture on the final lap but chased down fellow Kiwi Anton Cooper to take gold, reversing the medal order from four years ago. However, poor sportsmanship overshadowed his performance when he was captured extending his middle finger in the direction of Cooper after getting forced off his bike.

Women's origin love

The photo of rugby league star couple Karina Brown, who captains Queensland, and Vanessa Foliaki, who plays for New South Wales, kissing after the women's State of Origin clash in June was shared on social media by the NRL. It caused a stir among fans, with some reacting negatively with homophobic comments. The NRL hit back with a simple classy reply: "Welcome to 2018...can't wait for you to join us!"

Nico Porteous reacts to his bronze medal score

Nico Porteous of New Zealand reacts to his score on his run during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Halfpipe Final. Photo / Getty

Nico Porteous became the youngest New Zealander to medal at the Winter Olympics, beating out fellow teenager Zoi Sadowski-Synnott who broke the record on the same day. Porteous later revealed that he was so nervous he vomited three times atop the course.

Tevita Nabura's kicking game

Tevita Nabura's foot connects with Cam Clark's face. Photo / Sky

Highlanders winger Tevita Nabura's moment of madness led to a red card and the end of New Zealand's historic 40-game winning streak over Australian opposition in Super Rugby. Nabura's flying kick to the face of Waratahs winger Cam Clark ultimately proved to be the deciding blow in a 41-12 loss.