A leaked email has shed more light on the messy power struggle between former India coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

The email shows how Kohli may have played a significant role in ushering Kumble, who resigned last year despite an outstanding record of just one loss in 17 tests, out the door.

The email, which was published by ESPNcricinfo, claims Kohli sent multiple text messages to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief executive Rahul Johri about his issues with Kumble.

After resigning, Kumble admitted that there was a strained relationship with his captain Kohli.

"[The] captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the head coach," Kumble said. "The partnership was untenable."

The same email also claims that "rules were broken" so that Kohli's pick Ravi Shastri, who he has a close relationship with, could apply for the role of head coach.

The leaked email was written in regards to a disagreement between members of India's Committee of Administrators (CoA) Diana Edulji and Vinod Rai.

In the email, Edulji points to Kohli's influence during Kumble's standing down.

"Virat did not accede to Kumble continuing in spite of CAC saying so," Edulji wrote to the email that was allegedly sent on Monday to several BCCI officials.

"I see nothing wrong in women cricketers writing emails reg the coach.

"They were truthful in expressing their views unlike Virat who frequently sent sms's to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change."

The former test cricketer added her "dissent is recorded when the timelines were extended for someone to apply (last year to coach Kohli's team), he didn't apply in time".

"Mr Kumble ... was subjected to loss of face and made to look like a villain," she wrote in the email.

"He was gracious enough to move on for which I respect him.

"Rules were broken and I had raised objections back then."