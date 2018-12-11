Nobody ever expected Formula 1 legend Kimi Raikkonen to keep a lid on it this year at the end of year FIA awards.

After a solid season with Ferrari — his last with the Scuderia — which saw him claim his first win in over five years, nobody would argue against the 39-year-old's right to a few corporate event champagnes.

The famously-blunt Finn — affectionately dubbed the "Iceman" for his characteristically deadpan reactions to journalists and cold radio messages — has built his reputation as one of the most loved stars in the sport.

After the reaction to his legless display on the weekend, it's fair to say the Iceman only added to his legacy.

Fans went into hysterics as Raikkonen, who finished third for the year, clumsily hugged teammate Sebastian Vettel on stage. It didn't take long for the camera to train in on the Finn's antics, catching him chewing the ear off a flat-faced Vettel in the crowd.

Similar instances of sports stars caught being a little to rambunctious on-camera have resulted in public apologies. Just take a look at the circus following Brendan Fevola's night at the Brownlows in 2009.

But that's just not how a F1 veteran handles such situations.

Deadpan as always, Raikkonen posted a photo of himself a day later giving a thumbs-up with his prized trophy, captioned: "Yes I had fun at a party."

Other iconic Iceman moments include the time he jumped the fence at Monaco after his McLaren caught fire and jumped straight on his yacht sitting in the harbour, racesuit and all.

Vision of the Finn sleeping under a table in the Sauber garage 30 minutes out from his debut race also sit fondly in fans' hearts.

But perhaps the Sauber-bound star's most savage on-screen moment was in 2006 when he dropped a shameless reply live on air after being asked why he missed the post-race presentation in Brazil.

"I was taking a s***," he said.

Long live the Iceman.