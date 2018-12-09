The All Blacks Sevens made a semifinal exit at the Cape Town Sevens event after losing to USA 31-12.

The USA cruised into the final following a comprehensive first half effort where they led 19-0 with tries to Stephen Tomasin, Martin Iosefo and Danny Barrett.

Perry Baker added a fourth shortly after the break to put the USA 24-0 up, too big a margin for New Zealand to come back from despite second half tries from Andrew Knewstubb and Taylor Haugh.

New Zealand play hosts South Africa in the bronze final while the USA face off against Fiji in the tournament final.

Earlier, New Zealand booked a spot in the final four following a 27-16 quarter-final victory over Australia.