Michael Schumacher's racing driver son Mick has revealed the "best times" he enjoyed with his father, describing him as his "idol" in an emotional interview.

The 19-year-old said he was happy to be compared to the F1 legend, who has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in December 2013 in France.

Opening up about their relationship before the accident, Mick - now the European Formula 3 champion - revealed his 49-year-old father played a key role in encouraging him to race.

Speaking on Germany's RTL channel, Mick said: "It's wonderful to feel all this support and share it with my family.

Advertisement

"My dad asked if I wanted to do it professionally or whether we should just do it for fun, as a hobby. I of course said I want to do it professionally," Mick said on the 'Schumacher - the next generation' programme.

"I always want to compare myself to the best, and my father is the best. He's also my idol. I'm pleased if I can compare myself to him. Many world champions compare themselves to my father.

"We did a lot of driving around to be quicker. Even on days when the karting track was closed we'd go there and we were allowed to do some laps. That was always the best time."

Last week, one of Mick's friends said the teenager "finds it hard" coping with his father's injuries.

Michael was injured in a ski accident five years ago in the French Alps while he was on holiday with family and friends.

Mick Schumacher after winning the Italian F4 Championship at Monza circuit in 2016. Photo / Photosport

The F1 legend's son remains quiet about the condition of his father, which still "remains a mystery", according to Nicklas Nielsen, said to be a close friend of Mick.

Mr Nielsen told Danish newspaper BT: "Mick does not say he is sad about his father. He just said sometimes that it is sometimes hard.

"I know him very well, also privately. He is a very quiet and calm guy. Very nice and welcoming and he talks to everyone.

"It was completely closed and not talked about. I still do a little karting with Ralf Schumacher and his team and nobody talks about it."

Mr Schumacher hit his head on a rock and was left comatose following two life-saving operations. He is now reportedly receiving constant care at a Swiss retreat.

Mr Nielsen said the situation may be that Michael is recovering well but will only leave the retreat once he is "completely rehabilitated", but he added that it is difficult to know the whole story of what is going on.

Retired German racing driver Michael raced in Formula One for Jordan Grand Prix, Benetton, Mercedes and Ferrari, where he spent most of his career.

He is the only driver to win seven Formula One World Championships - five of which were consecutive.

Official Formula One website describes him as "statistically the greatest driver the sport has ever seen".