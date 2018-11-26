The Black Caps' collapse at the hands of Yasir Shah and Pakistan created several unwanted records.

From 50-0, the Black Caps tumbled to 90 all out in their first innings, with Shah taking eight wickets.

Here are some of the records that fell during the innings, and other stunning statistics from the meltdown.

Most ducks in a test innings

The Black Caps equalled the record for the most ducks in a test innings, with six in their first innings. Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult all came and went without scoring - five of them being victims of Shah.

The record for a match, in case it becomes relevant, is 11.

The best bowling figures against New Zealand

Shah's 8-41 were the best figures ever recorded in a test match against the Black Caps, beating a long-standing record held by the delightfully named 'Goofy' Lawrence.

A 6'5" South African fast bowler, Lawrence took 8-53 against New Zealand in 1961, but only played five tests due to South Africa's limited test schedule.

Other incredible names - any excuse to write Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan is always welcome - also took eight wickets against the Black Caps, with Shah joining Lawrence, Venkataraghavan, Erapalli Prasanna and Paul Strang as the best of an exclusive club.

Shah will need four more wickets to claim the best figures in a match against New Zealand, a record held by Courtney Walsh's 13-55, set back in 1995.

10 wickets in a day by one bowler

Shah became the first player this century to claim 10 wickets in a day, adding the only two wickets to fall in the second innings to the eight he claimed in the first. His first innings figures were the third-best ever by a Pakistani, but claiming 10 in a day was a first for a Pakistan bowler, and he was the first man from any nation to hit that milestone since Anil Kumble in 1999.

The record? 15 in a day, by England bowler Johnny Briggs back in the 19th century.

The worst performance ever by batsmen 4-11

From Ross Taylor at four to Trent Boult at 11, the Black Caps added just five runs – the least in test history from batsmen 4-11. Ajaz Patel produced four of them at number 10, and a single to BJ Watling was all the rest that could be mustered. The old record was eight runs, set by the Sri Lankan lineup in 1990.

The Black Caps' lowest total since 2013

2013 was a bad time for Black Caps batsmen, with the famous 45 all out against South Africa in January being followed by collapsing for 68 against England in May. That innings at Lord's - when chasing just 238 for victory - saw Stuart Broad take seven wickets, and England only use two bowlers to claim all 10 wickets.

Since then, the Black Caps hadn't been bowled for under 100 - until today.

(An unsurprising aside - the Black Caps have never won a test when being bowled out for 90 or fewer in an innings.)

10 wickets for 40 runs

After being well positioned at 50-0, the Black Caps lost all 10 wickets for 40 runs. If that doesn't do much for you, then how about...

Seven wickets for 11 runs

From 61-1 to 72-8 - or perhaps you prefer…

Seven wickets in 27 balls

For Yasir Shah, as he ripped the innings to pieces. That innings, was in fact the ...

Eighth shortest innings by New Zealand

The Black Caps lasted just 35.3 overs - the record being 19.2 overs, in the aforementioned "All out for 45" debacle against South Africa in 2013.

But, to end on a positive note - when Kane Williamson reached seven in his first innings, he passed Martin Crowe for fourth on the all-time test runscoring charts for New Zealand.

Here's the current top five:

Stephen Fleming - 7172

Brendon McCullum - 6453

Ross Taylor - 6351

Kane Williamson - 5496

Martin Crowe - 5444