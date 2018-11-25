Tottenham inflicted Chelsea's first loss in the English Premier League with a rampant performance in a 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium yesterday.

Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham, who jumped above their London rivals in the standings into third place.

The sight of Chelsea holding midfielder Jorginho clutching at thin air as Son outpaced him to score Spurs' third goal in the 54th minute - and his 50th goal for the club - was a fitting image, with Tottenham quicker to everything in an unexpectedly one-sided derby.

Chelsea, who scored a late consolation through Olivier Giroud, came into the game as one of three undefeated teams in the top flight, along with Manchester City and Liverpool.

On a day when the top two enjoyed big away wins, Chelsea dropped seven points behind first-placed City as frailties in Maurizio Sarri's side were exposed, especially in defence.

"The scoreline should have been a lot more with the chances we had," said Alli, who was probably referring to Kane lifting a shot over the crossbar from close range when the score was 3-0.

Tottenham have been scraping wins of late, mostly by a one-goal margin, but Mauricio Pochettino's team looked a different side with the attacking midfield trio of Christian Eriksen, Alli and Son positioned behind Kane.

Eriksen swung in the free kick that was headed in by Alli in the eighth minute and Kane doubled the lead in the 16th from outside the area, with Chelsea defender David Luiz turning his back as the England striker took aim. Son's goal came when he was set free down the right by Alli's curling pass. The South Korea forward ran from halfway, cut inside past Jorginho and drove a low shot into the corner.

It was a 10th win in 13 games for Tottenham, who are five points off City.

Manchester City swept to a 4-0 victory at West Ham, with wingers Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling between them involved in all the goals at the Olympic Stadium.

Sterling set up David Silva for the opener, scored himself off Sane's cross, then returned the favour for Sane to score the pick of the goals, leaving City 3-0 ahead after 34 minutes. Sane drove in the fourth goal in second-half stoppage time.

The win kept City top by two points and took their average goals-per-game tally in the league this season to above three.

Elsewhere, Firmino netted for the first time since September 15 and Mohamed Salah scored his sixth goal in seven games in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Watford.

The highlight, however, was sandwiched between them - a brilliant free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold that made it 2-0.

Liverpool, who stayed two points behind City, will be without Jordan Henderson for next weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton after the midfielder was sent off for two bookings - the second one coming just after he'd been warned by the referee.

With City and Liverpool scoring freely, Manchester United's struggles were put firmly into focus as Jose Mourinho's team stuttered to a 0-0 home draw with Crystal Palace.

It dropped United seven points off the top four and already 14 points behind City.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Old Trafford, such was the home side's listless performance against a team without a league win for 10 weeks. United have failed to score in four of their nine home games in all competitions this season.

- AP