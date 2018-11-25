The prodigal son could be returning home for three of Ellerslie's biggest meetings of the year. Because champion New Zealand jockey James McDonald intends to be back in his homeland for the Christmas-New Year period and is keen to ride at both the Boxing and New Year's Day meetings.

But if, and only if, he can secure decent rides. Which you would imagine won't be a problem.

McDonald has returned from his 18 months out of the industry an even better rider and is not only the unbackable favourite for Sydney's jockey premiership but won top jock at the recent Melbourne Cup carnival.

He says he will bring his riding gear home for the Christmas break and once the word gets out it is impossible not to see him getting some serious rides.

That will be music to the ears of Ellerslie bosses as McDonald is a punter's favourite both here and in Australia and he could be back again later in the summer.

He could be lured to the Karaka Million meeting on January 26, with one of his biggest supporters Sir Peter Vela keen to have his little mate on Long Leaf if he starts in the $1 million Karaka Classic.

A last-start third in the Sandown Guineas, Long Leaf was a one-time Karaka Million and even Blue Diamond favourite last season but has been luckless in Australia's elite age group races. That could see him head across the Tasman for a potential clash with local Guineas winners Madison County and Media Sensation in what could be the race of the summer.