Follow live as the All Blacks take on Italy in their final game of the season in Rome.

The All Blacks face Italy in the final clash of their Northern Tour, and after last week's devastating defeat to Ireland in Dublin, nothing but a convincing win will do.

The All Blacks failed to score a try in the 16-9 loss at Lansdowne Road - the first time in 23 tests and just the second time in the last four years.

The loss undoubtedly left plenty for head coach Steve Hansen to think about before revealing eleven starting changes earlier this week, including the retention of both Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

It's safe to say, though, that Italy should brace themselves for a backlash having recently fallen to 14th in the rankings following 17 straight losses in the Six Nations and defeats to Japan and Fiji.

But All Blacks captain Kieran Read said he was still expecting a challenge and plenty of passion from the Azzurri.

"They're improving and that's great for rugby in general," he said.

"Our squad's in a great spot, we'll take the loss [to Ireland] on the chin and it's something to really motivate us this week and it's been great and I'm sure it will continue to do so".

All Blacks:

1. Ofa Tuungasfasi, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Vaea Fifita, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Kieran Read, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Waisake Naholo 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves: Nathan Harris, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papalii, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Richie Mo'unga, Rieko Ioane.

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Tommaso Benvenuti, Michele Compagnaro, Tommaso Castello, Luca Sperandio, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebald, Abraham Jurgens Stey, Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.

Reserves: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Guglielmo Palazzani, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani.