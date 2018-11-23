Matamata trainers Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott will thrust in-form mare Sleeping Beauty into the deep end at Pukekohe today when she contests the Gr.2 Dunstan Feeds Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes (1400m).

The Sir Peter Vela-owned mare will take on Group company for the first time in the fillies and mares feature and her trainers believe the weather will dictate her chances.

"If the rain arrives, which is expected, it brings her into a competitive part of the race," Scott said.

"She's in really good form and her last two starts have been personal bests for her.

"She would have to be right at the top of her game to be competitive, but if she gets those track conditions to suit, it brings her into the race."

Scott said he was pleased with the daughter of Rip Van Winkle and was keen to see her add further black-type to her Listed placing.

Sleeping Beauty has won eight of her 17 career starts, predominantly on rain-affected tracks, and will be ridden today by Sam Spratt from barrier 12.

"She is usually a forward runner, so we expect her to be thereabouts and if the rain does arrive, barrier 12 might not be a bad place to be drawn," Scott said.

O'Sullivan and Scott will be represented by another daughter of Rip Van Winkle in Musical Blues in a Rating 65 Benchmark over 1400m.

An impressive maiden winner over 1200m at Pukekohe last month, Musical Blues holds early nominations for both the Gr.1 Levin Classic and Gr.1 Vodafone NZ Derby (2400m).

- NZ Racing Desk