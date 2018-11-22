Willie Leung is hoping he has struck gold once again at Karaka after purchasing an Exceed and Excel colt for $400,000 on the second day of New Zealand Bloodstock's Ready to Run Sale.

The Hong Kong bloodstock agent has had success purchasing sons of Exceed and Excel before at the South Auckland sales complex, having bought Gr.1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) winner Mr Stunning at the 2014 yearling sales, and was on the search for a colt with similar qualities.

He landed on lot 238, a colt out of dual stakes-winning Artie Schiller mare Secret Liaison, who was offered by Sam Beatson's Riversley Park.

"He's a lovely horse, athletic and breezed-up really well," Leung said.

"I hope I have bought another Mr Stunning. I bought him here (Karaka) at the yearling sale."

Leung said progeny of Exceed and Excel are still in high demand in Asia and he is happy to have secured the only son of the sire at the sale.

"Exceed and Excel is still very popular in Hong Kong so we were happy to secure another one.

"He looks like a typical Exceed and Excel."

Leung's latest acquisition will reside in New Zealand for the next 12 months before he will head to Hong Kong where he will join Michael Chang's stable.

"He will stay here (in New Zealand) for another 12 months for his preparation then he will go to Hong Kong and start his racing career over there," Leung said.

"He will go to Cambridge to spell and I will see who he will go to for his preparation in New Zealand."

- NZ Racing Desk