Group One-winning mare Volpe Veloce will attempt to add more black-type to her record when she lines-up in the Gr.2 Thoroughbred Breeders' Stakes (1400m) at Counties on Saturday.

While heavy rain is forecast ahead of the Group Two contest, it has been her wide draw (barrier nine) that has put a dampener on the race for her connections.

"It is what it is, there is predicted to be a little bit of rain, which won't do her any harm and sometimes you are better drawing out a bit wide (in those conditions)," said Graham Richardson, who trains in partnership with Gavin Parker.

"Her work has been first-class and she has been fantastic (since her last run)."

That run was in the Gr.3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m) at Rotorua last month where she finished fourth behind Volks Lightning.

Richardson was pleased with her fresh-up run and believes she will suit the right-handed way of running at Counties.

"She was a fair bit off them on the turn and made up a lot of ground to get beaten by a head," he said.



The Matamata conditioner will also line-up four other runners on Saturday, including Group Two-placed gelding Tiptronic who will tackle the Franklin Long Roofing 1600.

- NZ Racing Desk