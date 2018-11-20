German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch has said she will return to racing - just days after a high-speed horror crash left her with a fractured spine.

The 17-year-old needed an 11-hour surgery after her car catapulted off the track at 275km/h and into a media platform at the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Van Amersfoort Racing owner Frits van Amersfoort said on Monday that the surgery had been successful with "no fear of paralysis" before Floersch took to Facebook herself to thank her supporters and vow her return to the track.

Sophia Floersch after crashing into a platform for media during the last day of the 65th Macao Grand Prix. Photo / Getty

"I survived the operation which took 11 hours well. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I'm transportable," Floersch wrote."I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy."

"At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment.

"A huge thank you to the local @FIA rescue-team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, HWA AG, the FIA organisation and their medical team in the background and the Macau Organisation, who support me in the best way.

"Also a special thanks to Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team Van Amersfoort Racing, Facu and Ferdinand, who all suffer with me - you are phenomenal. I'm going to come back! (By the way) Dallara built a very good chassis."

Floersch's father backed his daughter's desire to continue racing and said that he wouldn't stand in the way of her decision.

"We have not yet spoken about whether she will race ... but from my point of view there is nothing I would do to stop her," he said.

"I am sitting at her side now and she's just happy the surgery is done.

"Things will get better every day. But for now she has some pain — the drugs are wearing off."

Floersch currently competes in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship with Van Amersfoot Racing.