What could have been a A$5 million dream race for New Zealand's most exciting galloper might be ruled out by inter-state rivalry.

Because Te Akau boss David Ellis says he won't deviate from a career-long philosophy to aim Te Akau Shark at the new All Star Mile at Flemington in March.

Victorian racing bosses have announced the new glamour race of their autumn carnival for March 16, with it to alternate between Flemington, Moonee Valley and Caulfield over the next three years.

One of the novelty factors of the new race will be the public will get to vote on 10 of those who get to start after nominations are taken, with the remaining four spots selected by Racing Victoria in a wild card capacity, meaning any horse is eligible.

Advertisement

The most obvious question on the minds of all Australian racing fans will be whether Winx, who looks certain to race on in the autumn, can be lured to Melbourne one last time or whether trainer Chris Waller will stick to his tried and true formula closer to home.

But in New Zealand the question revolves around Te Akau Shark, who wowed racing fans with his dazzling sectionals winning the Coupland's Mile at Riccarton last Wednesday.

While he didn't beat anything like what he would meet in a major Australian race Te Akau Shark was stunning both to the eye and on the sectionals clock and when champion jockey Opie Bosson labels him one of the best he has ridden they are words to be taken seriously.

But the Shark chasing the All Star Mile story could be short lived.

While Ellis loves the innovation of the new race he says the weight-for-age conditions could be too early for Te Akau Shark.

"I think we have to take advantage of his lower position in the weights while we can," Ellis told the Herald.

"It has been a policy of mine all along in racing to give them a chance at the good handicap races when you can because once we step him up to weight-for-age that is where he will stay.

"I can see him getting into a race like the Doncaster (Sydney, April 6) with 53.5kgs at the moment so that will be his main target."

Ellis admits he won't know whether attempting both races without the possibility of a re-handicap is likely until at least next week when a decision is made on when the weights for the Doncaster will be released.

Once they are out the Te Akau Shark can't be re-handicapped for winning a weight-for-age race like the All Star Mile.

But the Australian Turf Club has yet to announce when they will release the Doncaster weights and while it would usually be late February, with the current state of heated competition between NSW and Victoria, the weights being put back to after the All Star Mile isn't outside the realms of possibility.

"Once we know that we will know more about the chances of taking him to Melbourne. But the first plan is Sydney for the Doncaster and then, all going well, the Queen Elizabeth."

The latter could see Te Akau Shark taking on Winx in what could very well be her last race and while the giant chestnut has yet to race at 2000m, Ellis believes he will get that trip.

His dam Bak De Chief won the 2006 Waikato Cup over 2400m and none of her five career wins came in races shorter than 2000m.

Te Akau Shark's win was the highlight of a rollercoaster week for Te Akau, with last season's 2000 Guineas winner Embellish retired to Cambridge Stud this week after failing to show his best again last Saturday.

But on the positive side of the ledger, last season's champion juvenile filly Avantage has been given the all clear to return to work by the vets after recovering from a back problem after her comeback win at Hastings in September.

"It will be great to have her back working but it might come a little late for the Karaka Classic in January," admits Ellis. "Still, she will have plenty of options in Sydney and Queensland later in the season."

The stable's early season sprinter-miler superstar Melody Belle is pleasing trainer Jamie Richards and is set to trial at Matamata next Tuesday before being aimed at the Railway (Ellerslie, January 1) and the Telegraph (Trentham, January 19).