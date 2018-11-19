The Black Caps pulled off a stunning comeback to claim the first test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last night.

Here's a look at the key numbers from the victory.

4 - New Zealand won the test by just four runs. It's New Zealand's smallest margin of victory by runs. The previous smallest was a seven-run win over Australia in Hobart, 2011.

9 - Just the ninth test match, of 2327 played in cricket history, to be decided by a single-figure margin in terms of runs.

176 - Is the second-lowest fourth-innings target the Black Caps have ever successfully defended. The lowest was 137 in the famous win over England in Wellington in 1978.

2012 - It's just the Black Caps' second win away from home against Asian opposition since 2012. First win away against a team other than Zimbabwe since May 2015.

13 - Number of consecutive overs bowled by Neil Wagner on the fourth day.

3 - Number of runs scored by Pakistan's last five batsmen in the fourth innings.

29 - Number of runs scored by Pakistan's last five batsmen across the test.

53 - Number of runs scored by New Zealand's last five batsmen across the test.

5 - Ajaz Patel is the fifth New Zealander to win man of the match on test debut, joining Mark Craig, Colin de Grandhomme, Stephen Fleming and Mathew Sinclair).

10 - Kane Williamson's 10th win as New Zealand captain in his 18th test in charge. Now one win behind Brendon McCullum (31 tests as captain) and Geoff Howarth (30 tests).