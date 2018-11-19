Northern celebrations after Ireland's famous victory over the All Blacks are showing no signs of abating.
In fact, world-famous Irish brewery Guinness seems to only be getting started.
The 259-year-old company aimed a jab at Steve Hansen's team after they went down 16-9 at Lansdowne Road on Sunday morning - for a first-ever defeat to the Irish on their home soil.
In a cheeky post on Twitter, Guinness called the Irish "History Makers!" with a picture of a glass of the famous stout and the words: 'The Irish love taking down an All Black'.
Although the tweet was liked more than 4000 times, a number of observers were quick to point out some obvious flaws:
Ireland's victory - only their second over the All Blacks - was described as "beautiful, bruising, and brutal" by rugby experts from across the globe.
The match, between the world's two top-ranked teams, laid a major marker for the Rugby World Cup next year - with Joe Schmidt's team now regarded slight favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan.