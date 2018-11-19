Northern celebrations after Ireland's famous victory over the All Blacks are showing no signs of abating.

In fact, world-famous Irish brewery Guinness seems to only be getting started.

The 259-year-old company aimed a jab at Steve Hansen's team after they went down 16-9 at Lansdowne Road on Sunday morning - for a first-ever defeat to the Irish on their home soil.

In a cheeky post on Twitter, Guinness called the Irish "History Makers!" with a picture of a glass of the famous stout and the words: 'The Irish love taking down an All Black'.

Advertisement

Although the tweet was liked more than 4000 times, a number of observers were quick to point out some obvious flaws:

Cool the jets lads 2 victories in 32 test matches against them👍 — trigtwomey (@shanetwomey78) November 18, 2018

Wasn’t it a friendly? — Eoghan O'Sullivan (@eoghanos9) November 17, 2018

Guinness isn't that good and it's not Irish. — Timothy Cussen (@TopTimC) November 17, 2018

FILTHY — Laviesta (@Stephen_Laverty) November 17, 2018

Probably should have phased that a little different, lads? — Dustin_dah_Turkey (@DahDustin) November 18, 2018

Imagine reading this tweet if you knew nothing about rugby? Just saying 😏 — Ross D (@Lighthugger_Cpt) November 19, 2018

Terrible ad. Did a six year old write it? — Dominic McCarthy (@DomMcC) November 18, 2018

Except Guinness isn't black, is it ..!! — Ian C. (@sudsmi) November 18, 2018

Too obvious chaps - surely you can do better than this — Roy Burn (@RoyBurn1) November 17, 2018

That's a bit crass lads. — Mark Nolan (@pragtech) November 17, 2018

Ireland's victory - only their second over the All Blacks - was described as "beautiful, bruising, and brutal" by rugby experts from across the globe.

The match, between the world's two top-ranked teams, laid a major marker for the Rugby World Cup next year - with Joe Schmidt's team now regarded slight favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in Japan.