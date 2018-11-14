Te Akau Shark maintained his status as New Zealand's most exciting galloper, producing a stunning finishing burst to land the $230,000 Gr.2 Coupland's Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton yesterday.

Settled back in the field by jockey Opie Bosson, Te Akau Shark was produced centre-track in the home straight to win by six lengths from Boots 'N' All and Kolonel Kev.

"He's awesome," winning trainer Jamie Richards said.

"I don't like to talk too much before the race but his work at Matamata on Monday was unreal.

"He's the sort of horse that gets us all out of bed in the morning and I'd like to give a big thank you to the staff at home who have done a great job with him."

Te Akau Shark is raced by a transtasman syndicate which includes NRL legend Paul Gallen, a veteran back-rower for the Cronulla Sharks. Gallen, who was at Riccarton yesterday, was brought into the ownership of Te Akau Shark by his friend, Steve Mace, a Cronulla Sharks sponsor.

"I came here hoping that he'd win, and we've had an absolute ball over the past couple of days," Gallen said.

"The way he performed then, he's an absolute superstar.



"This is the first horse I have been involved in and to be able to come and watch the race live and actually meet the horse was a real highlight.

"I can't wait for him to come to Sydney and do it all over again. Fingers-crossed the result's the same." Te Akau Shark will head to Te Akau Stud on Saturday for a break before being prepared for Sydney in the autumn, with the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) in April a possible target.

"We know what he is capable of doing and he is a very exciting horse and I can't wait to take him to Australia in the autumn," Richards said.

Rider Opie Bosson was equally excited, rating Te Akau Shark as one of the best horses he has ridden.

"I was a little bit worried because they weren't going quick, but we were in a position where we got to the outside and as soon as I let the handbrake off it was just like wow."

The flashy chestnut is quickly developing a cult following, with several of the ownership group sporting matching grey shark hats.

Bought for $230,000 at the 2016 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale by Te Akau principal David Ellis, Te Akau Shark has now

won $242,250 in prize money in six starts.

● Seven-year-old gelding Prince Oz has been a revelation since joining the stable of Riccarton trainer Neill Ridley. The talented sprinter won his seventh race in succession for Ridley when proving too strong for his rivals in the Gr.3 Lindauer Stewards' Stakes Handicap (1200m) at Riccarton.

The son of O'Reilly had only the one win to his name before transferring to Ridley's care from his part-owner and breeder Raymond Connors and has since gone unbeaten, with all seven victories from his new quarters over 1200m.

- NZ Racing Desk