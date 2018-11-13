England's top-flight clubs have been left stunned by a request from Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck to contribute to a £5million (NZ$9.6m) golden handshake for outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore.

Ahead of an emergency Premier League meeting being held in London today - where Scudamore's successor was announced as Discovery's Susanna Dinnage ahead of his departure next month - the Daily Mail reports that Buck has called round the 20 clubs asking for them to each make a £250,000 donation.

Buck, who has been leading the search for Scudamore's replacement alongside Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan and Burnley chairman Mike Garlick, is known to have forged a close personal friendship with Scudamore since becoming Chelsea chairman 15 years ago.

And while the clubs recognise the fine job Scudamore has done during his 19 years at the helm of the Premier League, some are surprised by the bonus request given the salary and bonuses the 59-year-old has commanded in that time.

He earns a basic wage of £900,000 a year but receives closer to £2.5million a year with the bonuses he gets for negotiating the top flight's multi-billion pound broadcasting deals.

Club officials were asked to attend a meeting at the Premier League headquarters in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Had they been unable to make it at short notice, they would have been asked to dial in on a conference call.

There has, however, been some frustration among the clubs that since Scudamore announced his intention to stand down in June, there had not been a clear succession plan.

Scudamore first joined the Premier League in 1999 and has been responsible for its meteoric growth in stature across the globe, becoming one of the most significant figures in English football in the process.

He has negotiated television deals worth billions, which in turn has allowed England's major clubs to spend huge sums on buying players, as well as paying them lavish wages.

Scudamore gave an emotional speech when he announced in June that he would step down from his role as executive chairman.

"It's an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long," he said. "It is too much fun to be called a job.

"I am sure (the PL's broadcast partners) will forgive me for singling out Sky for special recognition.

"Back in 1992 they were the catalyst for the start of the Premier League journey and have backed us all the way since."

Last year, the Premier League 'big six' of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham began pushing for a heftier share of the television revenue pot.

Top clubs would like to dictate Premier League business rather than let Scudamore, or his successor, call the shots in the way it has been the case for almost two decades.