The Black Ferns Sevens have made the perfect start to the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series defending their title to win the USA Sevens in Glendale, Colorado.

The World Cup champions thrashed the hosts USA 33-7 in the final after wins over Canada and Ireland in the earlier knockout games.

The win in the final was New Zealand's 30th straight victory. Portia Woodman stepped up as she often does in the big games, scoring a hattrick in the final while Sarah Goss and Niall Williams also crossed over.

The USA took a 7-0 lead in the second minute before New Zealand took care of the rest of the scoring in the final.

Woodman finished the tournament as the top try scorer with 10 while Ruby Tui was named player of the final.

"We had some amazing players in our team. Thankful for the speed on the outside," captain Goss said.

"Women's rugby is looking amazing and I can't wait for the teams to get better and better."

Canada finished with bronze while defending series champions Australia had to settle fof fifth after a shock defeat in the quarters.

The next event is at the end of next month in Dubai.