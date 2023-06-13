New Zealand captain Josh Campbell attempts a shot at the IHF Trophy in the Cook Islands. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand will compete at the handball youth world championships for the first time in 12 years as a group of under-the-radar teenagers attempt to enhance the sport’s appeal and ultimately carve a path towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

For the second time in history, following in the footsteps of the 2011 team, New Zealand will challenge handball’s elite nations at the under-19 world championships after gaining qualification through Oceania.

New Zealand are grouped with Hungary, Slovenia and Morocco for the August 2-13 tournament in Croatia.

Handball — the second largest European sport — remains a blip on the New Zealand radar which poses major barriers to reach the start line at pinnacle events.

Attending the world championships in Croatia comes with a $275,000 price tag for the 19-strong travelling New Zealand contingent.

Aside from confronting traditional European powerhouses, sourcing $14,500 per player presents a steep challenge for a minor sport with minimal financial backing.

From Queenstown to Auckland, New Zealand boasts 14 official handball clubs comprising around 1000 community players, with 200 of those competing for school teams.

While expanding a sustainable grassroots base to boost competitiveness on the international stage forms the long-term vision, the youth world championships offers a tangible step on the path to qualifying for the 2032 Olympics.

“Securing funding for our team has been one of our biggest challenges, but we remain determined to overcome it,” head of the NZ world championship delegation Thomas Schmider said. “I am inspired by the dedication and talent of our young athletes. They deserve every opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage.

“My wish for the team is to not only compete at the youth world championships but inspire a transformation for handball in New Zealand. With perseverance and continued growth, we aim to make handball a nationwide sport, fostering a legacy that will pave the way for future generations of players.

“Together, we can make our dreams of representing New Zealand at the 2032 Olympics a reality.”

Stan Schirnack is one player hoping to compete on the Olympic stage. The St Peter’s College Year 13 student once envisioned representing the All Whites, but since stumbling upon a handball team run by his Romanian history teacher five years ago, he’s not looked back. The school team needed a goalkeeper — and he’s filled that position ever since.

For the past two years Schirnack captained his college side while representing the Auckland Sonics. Last year he earned selection in the New Zealand youth team that qualified for the world championships at the Oceania tournament in Rarotonga.

“Playing for New Zealand at the world championship is a dream come true,” Schirnack said. “Being able to represent New Zealand means so much to me. And as I’m playing I am showing the world what it means to be a New Zealander. I will be putting my body on the line for the silver fern.

“Playing in the world championship will contribute to the growth of New Zealand handball, and give the sport recognition. People will learn, play and talk about handball.

“I hope handball will become a bigger sport in New Zealand. It fits the New Zealand sport style, with big contact, finesse and power. I believe it has the potential to grow throughout the country and become a nationwide sport.

“Handball has become a staple in my life and renewed my chance to represent New Zealand at professional sport level. The Olympics is the ultimate goal for my teammates and I.”

Josh Campbell will captain the New Zealand youth team from centre back. His transition evolved from an aversion to sports to finding football and then discovering handball as a Year 10 at Christchurch’s Cashmere High School.

“Being able to compete at the world championships means everything,” Campbell said. “They are the pinnacle of the sport for my age so to be there representing my country is a dream come true. We hope to set the standard for New Zealand handball and to become role models and coaches for the younger players coming through.

“I hope to see handball grow in the junior leagues in New Zealand, be that through primary to secondary schools. Hopefully this growth in the player base and skill level will help prepare us for the 2032 Olympics where we aim to qualify and set a name for New Zealand showcasing the amazing talent pool I know we will have.”