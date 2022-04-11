Black Ferns cultural and environmental review findings. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Rugby has today shared the findings and recommendations from the Black Ferns "cultural and environmental" review.

The review's key themes and recommendations have been accepted by NZR and work on implementation has begun.

The review was undertaken in the wake of the 2021 Black Ferns' northern tour and the Instagram post by Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate. The review panel was tasked with considering the Black Ferns' culture and environment, with an eye to optimising it going forward and ensuring the programme was in the best position to be successful on and off the field.

The panel was made up of Phillipa Muir, Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, Eleanor Butterworth, Gilbert Enoka and cultural advisors Luke Crawford and Saveatama Eroni Clarke.

NZR CEO Mark Robinson said NZR has received and thoroughly considered the report and will work towards implementing the panel's recommendations.

"No-one should be in any doubt about our commitment to the progression of women's rugby in this country. This report highlights that we haven't got everything right and we apologise for not having provided all the tools for our people to succeed.

"The Black Ferns have been great ambassadors for rugby; they have won five of seven Rugby World Cups since their inception and have added considerably to the mana and legacy of New Zealand Rugby in that time; the current group of players and management are part of this."

The Black Ferns perform the haka ahead of a clash with France last year. Photosport

Several changes have already been implemented to the Black Ferns following the 2021 campaign, including last week's announcement that Wayne Smith will come on board as technical coach to assist head coach Glenn Moore.

The report identified key themes centring on the high performance environment, management and leadership structures, communication, health, wellbeing and culture.

There have been 26 recommendations put forward by the review panel, and NZR has consulted with player leadership and management to identify a number of areas where there will be immediate action.

The intention is to create additional support and resource to focus on team culture and leadership within the management team including specific tikanga expertise provided via New Zealand Rugby Kaihautu Māori Luke Crawford.

Additional education resources for players and management will be introduced, with a focus on harm free workplace sessions, communication strategies and continued focus on personal development plans for players through the NZRPA. Priority will also be put on supporting the player leadership structure to grow and deepen.

There will be an emphasis on existing policies and new initiatives that focus on the health and wellbeing of players and management, with work already underway in this space.

All this work will contribute to the high performance vision and standards of the programme to foster a sustainable, high performing environment.

New Zealand Rugby has committed to remain connected with Muir and Wilson Uluinayau to ensure progress continues on the recommendations made.

The key themes that have been identified in the review:

a) There are challenges in the Black Ferns 'high performance' environment, as players,

Management and systems have transitioned to a semi-professional model;

b) The culture amongst the Black Ferns players is strong, but is not fully aligned with

management;

c) Management structures do not always appropriately support the Black Ferns' culture and

environment;

d) The player leadership structure is positive but needs refinement;

e) Significant communication issues exist between players, coaches & managers

(Management), union (NZRPA) and other stakeholders;

f) There are health and wellbeing gaps in the environment for players and Management; and

g) New Zealand Rugby (NZR) structures have not sufficiently supported women's high

performance rugby in New Zealand.

Read the full review findings here.

Glenn Moore releases statement following review

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore will continue to lead the side through to this year's Rugby World Cup following a review into the team's culture.

The review came on the back of veteran hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate making serious allegations about the team environment under Moore after the side's northern tour last year.

In a statement to media, Moore said he will take plenty of "learnings" from the review.

"As coach of the Black Ferns, I am honoured to be leading the team into the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"It is a privilege to be working alongside a highly skilled and experienced management team who have a deep understanding of what is required to achieve success at an elite level of the sport and who join me in coaching a team of extremely talented and motivated players.

"My goal as Black Ferns Coach is to ensure the team excel both on and off the field. I am driven to maximise our performance in all aspects of the game and achieve a high standard of excellence. Participating in high-performance sport, whether as a coach, player, or part of the management team, can present unique challenges and the findings of the Black Ferns Cultural & Environmental Review released today have highlighted a number of those challenges. There are learnings from the Review. I am committed to ensuring those are taken on board.

"I look forward to working with everyone involved in the Black Ferns team, New Zealand Rugby, and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association to ensure we have a high-performance culture and environment in place. One that achieves a healthy balance: prioritising personal wellbeing whilst accepting the pressures that come from meeting expectations and competing at an elite level of sport, whether as a player, a coach or part of the management team. The World Cup is the pinnacle event in Women's Rugby and we are all focused on emulating our success from the 2017 World Cup, which we know will be challenging."

