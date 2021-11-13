New Zealand-born Irish winger James Lowe cherishes famous victory

Ireland fulfilled their status as one of the great modern-day foes to record their third win over the All Blacks. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand-born Irish winger James Lowe capped off a stunning performance with a memorable post-match interview following Ireland's 29-20 win over the All Blacks in Dublin this morning.

Lowe, who was criticised for being a defensive liability during the Six Nations earlier this year, said "never in a million years" did he think he would play against the All Blacks, let alone score a try against them.

Lowe scored a try in the 15th minute, and the former Chiefs and Tasman star also got the final say when he kicked the ball out on fulltime to seal the nine-point victory. But he said the moment he would treasure most was pulling off a potential try-saving tackle on All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane at a decisive point in the game.

"You bollix always talk about my d [defence] and I got up and whacked Rieko, and we got the turnover," Lowe said in a post-match television interview.

"I don't care about that first try, it was the moment in the 70th minute, to be able to read [the play] and do everything I've been doing for the past six or seven months and produce it against the best team in the world, that's what I'm happy about."

"Never in a million years could I have thought this day would come," Lowe said.

"Since I was a kid I dreamt of being an All Black, man. That's just a very Kiwi thing to do. But I gave up that dream. I wasn't quite good enough when I was at my best.

This photo of James Lowe... Just wow 🔥



He was a man possessed today! pic.twitter.com/KTnyJ9k0HA — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) November 13, 2021

"But to be able to come over here and put in a performance against the best team in the world, they're the standard-bearers, and words can't describe what it was like to hear my country's national anthem and to stand in front of the haka. It's a childhood dream."

On the whole experience, the Kiwi told RTE: "It was awesome, it's been a big week.

"We backed up the way we played against Japan. It was good rugby, the way the game should be played. We put in a performance against the world's best and came out on top. It's sinking in. You don't get to play against New Zealand very often.

"I have never played against New Zealand [before]. It's up there.

"There were a few key moments that determined the outcome of the game. I'll cherish the win."

An emotional Lowe also got to spend a few tender moments after the full-time whistle with his old pals from back home.

"I spent a lot of time with a lot of those boys, some of my best friends, people I've lived with, who I seriously admire in terms of who they are as people, what they represent," Lowe told RTE.

"I've got to stand there and have a good old chinwag with a lot of the boys.

"It's a game of rugby at the end of the day. We're best mates, I've got best mates on both side of the fence. They were happy for me, I was happy for them but it's rugby at the end of the day."