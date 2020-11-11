Website of the Year

New York Times: How Trump lost sports as a political strategy

President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Photo / AP

By: Jeré Longman, New York Times

For most of his presidency, Donald Trump reliably called out athletes who he felt were disrespecting the national anthem, the flag and him.

But the killing of George Floyd

