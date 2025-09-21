Grace Nweke grabs the ball during the first Taini Jamison Trophy test against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

No Dame Noeline Taurua, no problem for the Silver Ferns.

After a rocky build-up which saw head coach Taurua stood down from the series, New Zealand cruised to an opening 77-51 win over South Africa in first Taini Jamison Trophy match in Auckland tonight.

With New South Wales Swifts goalshoot Grace Nweke back on these shores, the Silver Ferns looked a step above South Africa. Nweke proved a handful all game and eventually finished with 59 goals from 67 attempts.

Martina Salmon made her Silver Ferns debut, entering in the second quarter, and finished with 10 goals while it was a strong all-round performance at both end of the court for the home team.

New Zealand started strong and held a 20-8 lead after the first quarter which was extended out to 41-22 at the halftime break.