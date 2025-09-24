After a rocky build-up which saw head coach Taurua stood down from the series, New Zealand cruised to an opening 77-51 win over South Africa in the first Taini Jamison Trophy match in Auckland tonight.

With New South Wales Swifts goalshoot Grace Nweke back on these shores, the Silver Ferns looked a step above South Africa. Nweke proved a handful all game and eventually finished with 59 goals from 67 attempts.

Martina Salmon made her Silver Ferns debut, entering in the second quarter, and finished with 10 goals, while it was a strong all-round performance at both ends of the court for the home team.

New Zealand started strong and held a 20-8 lead after the first quarter which was extended out to 41-22 at the halftime break.

South Africa improved in the second half, making it a tighter contest, but could only limit the damage done in the first half.

South African goalshooter Elmere van der Berg finished with 35 from 42 attempts.

Last month, Nweke received an eligibility exemption which meant she is able to play for the Silver Ferns despite playing for an Australian franchise.

“It’s so amazing. During the anthem, I had an opportunity just to reflect. The last time we were able to line up, I didn’t know when I would be back home, in that moment,” Nweke told Sky Sport.

“You can never take those opportunities for granted. To be back here in the team that I’m so proud to be a part of it’s so special and I’m so excited for what’s next for our group.”

Yvette McCausland-Durie replaced Taurua as coach for the series and is already one win away from a maiden series win.

“Really proud of them. We got out to a good lead. All the things we talked about that were going to be important. About putting pressure back on them - both through the scoreboard and that sense of pressure,” McCausland-Durie told Sky Sport after the win.

“They wanted to prove that they can play. They’ve been under a lot of pressure and everybody wanted to own their role and take responsibility for their performance. Our big one was we wanted to push the score out early and give ourselves some room to move, so everyone made a contribution and it was significant,” she said.

The second and third tests will be played in Napier and Invercargill respectively on September 24 and September 28.