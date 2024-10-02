As they did a year ago, the Roses came to New Zealand and tipped up the Silver Ferns in the first of the three-game series, claiming a 59-58 win in Auckland.

It was a strong start from the hosts as they quickly got out to a 2-0 lead. That lead was expunged almost as quickly as it was established though, with the tone for the game being set in the opening minutes.

Strong defensive work dictated the play, as both teams found themselves up by multiple goals at times only for the pendulum to swing in the opposite direction. That showed in the number of centre passes the teams converted, with England scoring from 43 of 59 and the Silver Ferns from 42 of 59.

The Roses did well to create space in the middle of the court, moving the ball nicely in order to get shooters Liv Tchine (41/45) and Helen Housby (18/21) free under the hoop.

Both teams had their struggles on attack in the first quarter, but the Silver Ferns were able to put up a one-goal lead at the break.

The English turned the tables in the second, edging another tight quarter to see the sides tied at 29 at halftime.

The Silver Ferns had success for much of the night lobbing passes into the circle for Grace Nweke (49/55) to go up and get, but as the game went on the English defenders began to get a read on the play and picked off several attempts into the circle.

Intercepts and deflections allowed the Roses to string possessions together and build a four-goal lead – both goal-keep Fran Williams and goal defence Funmi Fadoju finishing with two intercepts each.

But just as it looked like the Roses had taken control, the Silver Ferns returned serve.

Kelly Jackson and Karin Burger were strong all game and disrupted the attack, while Parris Mason came away with a big steal after entering the game for her debut with about six minutes remaining and the Silver Ferns down by one. Maddy Gordon also made an impact in the centre bid throughout the game, both through her vision and execution in feeding the shooters as well as on the defensive side.

With little more than a minute remaining it was the visitors who led by a goal and they burned some time off the clock before pushing that lead out to two.

The Silver Ferns got one back, but they needed a quick turnover to have a chance to force overtime.

It wasn’t to be, with the Roses claiming a 59-58 win.

Silver Ferns 58 (Grace Nweke 49/55, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 7/8, Maia Wilson 2/2)

England Roses 59 (Liv Tchine 41/45, Helen Housby 18/21)

1Q: 15-14. HT: 29-29. 3Q: 44-45.