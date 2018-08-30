Former Silver Fern Noeline Taurua will coach the national team at next year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool

Noeline Taurua has been officially confirmed as the new Silver Ferns coach.

Netball New Zealand made the announcement at a press conference at their Auckland offices today, with Taurua replacing Janine Southby who resigned from the role last month.

The former Silver Fern will be in charge when the Silver Ferns head to England next year for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, and will be the first coach to lead the national side while being contracted to an Australian franchise.

Last week, Taurua coached the Sunshine Coast Lightning to a second straight Super Netball title, and will continue that role for the final year on her contract with the Lightning.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie believes the unprecedented move is justified to get the right person into the job as Silver Ferns coach.

"We have joined with Sunshine Coast Lightning to make this unique position work," Wyllie said.

"It is a first for Netball New Zealand and we're delighted to be moving forward with someone of Noeline's calibre.

"Noeline has been a head coach of franchise teams both here and in Australia and tasted success on both sides of the Tasman.

"Her knowledge of the game is immense, and Noeline is well respected by the athletes and netball community, which is hugely important building towards next year's Netball World Cup.

"The international game has never been so competitive and we are confident Noeline is the right person to guide the Silver Ferns back to the top."

Taurua, who was assistant coach for the Silver Ferns from 2012-2013 and a former head coach of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic, said she considered it a privilege to coach the Silver Ferns and looked forward to stepping into the role and taking the team back to their best.

"I am very fortunate that most major international netball events are scheduled outside the Suncorp Super Netball season, enabling me to dedicate adequate time and attention to both roles," Taurua said.

"Netball New Zealand and Sunshine Coast Lightning have given significant consideration to my coaching schedule and reached an agreement that will see me share my time between both teams.

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take this step forward in my career and want to acknowledge the extraordinary level of support and encouragement I have received from my family, Sunshine Coast Lightning, Netball New Zealand and the general netball community."

Taurua's first job as Silver Ferns coach will be at the 2018 Netball Quad Series, with the Silver Ferns' first game coming up against England on September 15.