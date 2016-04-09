Netball: Swifts trounce Magic in Sydney

Malia Paseka (C) of the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic. Photo / Getty Images.

The New South Wales Swifts trounced the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 78-50 in Sydney with the New Zealand franchise conceding the most goals in the history of ANZ Championship contests between the sides.

The previous worst goal aggregate came with the Magic's 65-56 defeat in the 2008 final, while the biggest margin before last night was 17 goals in round 12 of 2010.

The most match goals scored in the competition is 84, by the Steel against the Tactix last year.

The Swifts backed up their 15-goal victory over the Vixens in the opening round; the Magic suffered their second defeat after going down to the Pulse by a goal last week.

There was at a least a Silver Ferned-lining to the Magic defeat; Laura Langman's decision to join the Sydney-based franchise is already paying dividends.

Langman appeared to revel in the Rob Wright-coached side as she immerses herself in a culture of excellence alongside Australian Diamonds Kimberlee Green and Paige Hadley. They worked like a three-pronged industrial lint roller snaffling rogue possession off the floorboards.

Langman is an information sponge but far from working on an espionage basis, she has been embraced as the side's vice-captain. After she was given an exemption to play for an Australian franchise, the veteran Silver Ferns' mid-courter should at least return with a wealth of knowledge for an extensive international season featuring matches against Australia, Jamaica, England and South Africa.

The Swifts exhibition opened up the court, harnessed skills and unleashed speed on a rattled opposition who went into the game without injured Silver Ferns Leana de Bruin (foot) and Grace Rasmussen (calf).

By the end of the first quarter they had fashioned a 22-13 lead which was consolidated at 37-28 at halftime and extended to 59-40 during the third quarter.

Magic opportunities were few with the Swifts dominating shots on goal 84-61 and conceding less contact penalties 36-56, obstruction penalties 13-24 and turnovers 17-29.

Langman has spoken about an odyssey which will give her the space and time to improve her game. She's come to the right place given the way her teammates delivered such a clinical dispatch.