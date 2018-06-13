Stars shooters Maia Wilson and Paula Griffin and Magic defender Kate Lloyd all contest for the ball. Photo / Photosport

The Northern Stars have suffered their 12th consecutive loss in the ANZ Premiership, at the hands of the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

The Magic defeated the Stars 64-61 in front of a home crowd at Tauranga's Baypark Arena, claiming their fourth consecutive win.

Since the disappointment losing their first three games at the start of the season, the Magic have gone from strength to strength - now setting a new record winning streak in the Premiership.

The Magic's defensive line threatened to cause problems for the Stars from the start, with the Waikato side claiming a six-goal run within the first five minutes of the opening quarter.

With a fast pace set by captain Casey Kopua, the Magic claimed vital early turnovers, and the Stars struggled to keep up.

After making the most of her opportunities on court alongside Ama Agbeze, Stars defender Kate Burley was surprisingly named in the starting line-up with the English captain on the bench for the full 60 minutes.

The young Burley and fellow up-comer Holly Fowler were faced with the hefty task of defending a powerful Magic shooting force, which included the in-form Lenize Potgieter.

The Stars, however, looked fresh when they returned to the court for the second quarter with a newly found flow that saw the side close in on the Magic's narrow three-point advantage.

Stars shooting duo Paula Griffin and Maia Wilson found good connection with their captain Grace Kara from the circle edge, which saw the clash quickly become goal-by-goal play.

But as the Stars claimed a brief one-point lead in the second quarter, the Magic fought back to reach halftime with a 32-29 lead.

Stars midcourter Fa'amu Ioane, who has been a consistent performer for her side, established a forceful pressure on Ariana Cable-Dixon, consistently shutting down the Magic wing attack.

However, a few silly errors and lack of patience saw the Stars give up crucial ball to the Magic. As a result, the Northerners were back in the position of playing catch-up.

Hoping to inject some fresh energy into her side, Stars coach Kiri Wills called Ellen Halpenny onto the court at goal attack.

And with young Magic shooter Monica Falkner off the court with an injury, the potential of a Stars win looked possible.

But as has been the trend all season, the Stars were unable to hold their ground under the pressure, handing the win to the Magic.

Of their seven losses, the Stars have lost six of them by six goals or fewer, and remain at the bottom of the table with only bonus points to keep them afloat.

The Magic, who jump into third with the win, will visit the Central Pulse on Sunday. The Pulse will be in fighting form to repair their reputation after suffering a surprise loss to the Northern Mystics on Super Sunday last week.