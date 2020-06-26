Ellie Bird of the Tactix. Photo / Photosport

An excellent second half gave the Mainland Tactix a 45-36 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in the ANZ Premiership tonight.

Down 22-19 at halftime, the Tactix held the Magic to a paltry 14 goals in the second half, managing to restrict Magic goal shoot Kelsey McPhee after a solid first half.

After shooting at just 65.5 per cent in the first half, the Tactix boosted that figure to 76.5 per cent in the second stanza, with a 14/15 mark in the third quarter proving the impetus to turn the tables on the Magic.

It was the second win of the season for the Tactix, who move to a 2-2 record, while the Magic are now 1-2.