Whitney Souness of the Pulse leaves Sam Sinclair of the Magic in her wake. Photo / Photosport

Pulse 62 Magic 45

The Central Pulse have snapped out of their slump to keep pace in the ANZ Premiership playoff race.

The Pulse have defeated the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic 62-45 to bounce back from successive comprehensive losses, and jump back into the top three.

Yvette Mccausland-Durie's side had suffered a 36 goal thrashing by the Southern Steel, and lost by 11 to the Northern Mystics to fall outside the playoff places, but an excellent all-around performance saw them coast to victory over the Magic.

The Magic had won the earlier two contests between the two sides, but they were close calls, coming out victorious by 52-50 and 50-49 margins.

The third edition of the rivalry never looked like coming down the wire, with the Pulse building a second quarter lead before pulling away in the second half.

In an at-times feisty clash laden with penalties, the Pulse put on a quality defensive display to restrict the Magic's opportunities. The Magic were forced into the Pulse's slower style, requiring a more methodical approach to break down the Pulse defence.

The Pulse's defensive showing was a big factor in consigning the Magic to their heaviest defeat of the season, but their attack flowed as smoothly as it has all season.

Cathrine Tuivaiti shot 31/33, while goal attack Tiana Metuarau shone with an increased attacking output, nailing a career-high 31 goals from 36 attempts.

The Pulse's 17 goal margin of victory could be impactful in the playoff race, denying the Magic a bonus point and boosting their goal percentage.

The Pulse are now level with the Magic on 16 points, six points behind the unbeaten Steel, and two ahead of the Mystics.

The Mystics and Steel clash on Wednesday night in another game with plenty of playoff implications, with three sides battling for the two remaining spots to join the Steel in the playoffs.