Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Georgia Tong compete for possession. Photo / Photosport

Pulse 52

Magic 29

The unbeaten Central Pulse have extended their lead on the 2020 ANZ Premiership ladder, with a comprehensive 52-29 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Despite still having six games to play, the now 9-0 Pulse are looking extremely likely to be the number one side going into the finals series in late August.

The Pulse were looking beatable last week, surprised by a tenacious Mainland Tactix side, before eventually holding their nerve and winning 33-32.

The Magic were far less competitive. After losing by 21 goals the last time the two sides met, their struggles continued against the competition leaders, with the 23–goal margin of victory the second-most comprehensive of the season to date.

With midcourter Ariana Cable-Dixon unavailable, the Magic had to rely on the experienced hands of captain Sam Winders and ex-Pulse player Whitney Souness, while the Pulse started with a predictable but trusted starting line-up, before later bringing on their reserves to rest their key players for their match against the Northern Stars tomorrow afternoon.

In the first half, the Pulse were making mistakes, but the Magic were making more. The Magic had plenty of opportunities to score off turnover ball but a high error rate plus quality defensive pressure from the Pulse contributed to the Magic's low volume.

While rookie Magic defender Georgia Tong played well, up against arguably the best shooting duo in the competition, the Magic mustered just 42 shots, and hit just 69 per cent of them – continuing a season which has seen them produce the lowest shooting accuracy in the competition.

Unsurprisingly, shooting percentage is yet another area the Pulse are leading the Premiership in, with Aliyah Dunn (19/20) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (28/29) both contributing superbly before earning some rest ahead of what should be a tougher contest tomorrow against the Stars.

The Magic have slumped to the bottom of the ladder, on goal difference, and are back in action on Monday against the Northern Mystics

This is the last round to be played solely in Auckland, with the Tactix, Magic and Pulse all having home games next week.