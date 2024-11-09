Australia’s men’s netball team stole the show on the opening day of netball’s Fast5 series in Christchurch, busting out NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ as their pre-tournament dance routine.

With all teams competing in the abridged form of the game encouraged to perform a dance before their first match of the tournament, Australia’s men - known as the Kelpies - were no exception, and got the crowd on their feet.

Taking to the court at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena, the Kelpies spectacularly pulled off the American boyband’s hit, and had the crowd in raptures.

While it may not have been as intimidating as the All Blacks’ haka, the Fijian cibi, Tonga’s sipi tau or Samoa’s siva tau, the Kelpies’ efforts were by far the standout display - on or off the court - on the opening day.

The commentators were in agreement, declaring: “Amazing! If you ever wanted to be part of a boy band and do the choreographed dance, that was the chance and they absolutely nailed it, Australia.”