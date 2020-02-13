Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball
Updated

Liam Napier: Israel Adesanya breaks conservative shackles at Halberg Awards

Liam Napier
By
4 mins to read
The ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Year Award winner is mixed martial arts Israel Adesanya. Photo / Getty Images.

The ISPS Handa Sportsman of the Year Award winner is mixed martial arts Israel Adesanya. Photo / Getty Images.

Every year the Halberg Awards generate divisive debate. This time, though, the judges followed the blinding light to recognise the two obvious stars of New Zealand sport over the past year, Israel Adesanya and Noeline

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Netball