Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Netball: Silver Ferns to host Taini Jamison Trophy, Constellation Cup series this year

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Silver Ferns are set to play host to five international tests in 2025. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns are set to play host to five international tests in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns will play host to two major series against the South Africa Proteas and Australia Diamonds later this year.

The side’s international test schedule for 2025 — which will see games played in Auckland, Napier, Invercargill, Hamilton, and Christchurch — was released this morning.

The Silver Ferns will first welcome South Africa in September, contesting a three-match series across New Zealand for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

“We’re excited to be hosting the Proteas for the Taini Jamison Trophy. South Africa is an ever-improving side, and these matches will be a great test for us as we continue to build our squad depth and combinations,” head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

The England Roses claimed the trophy last year for the first time since 2021, beating the Silver Ferns two games to one.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The side will then shift their focus to defend the highly anticipated Constellation Cup in a four-match series against Australia on both sides of the Tasman in October.

The first two games will be played in Australia before the Silver Ferns return to New Zealand to finish the series on home turf.

“The Constellation Cup is always a fierce battle, and every match against the Diamonds is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. We’ll be looking to put out strong performances both in Australia and on home soil,” Taurua said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Silver Ferns claimed the Constellation Cup for just the third time last year after winning the first three tests of the series last year. It was also the first time since 2006 that the Silver Ferns had beaten the Diamonds three games in a row.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the upcoming test schedule was a great opportunity for fans across the country to support the Silver Ferns.

“We’re thrilled to bring international netball to Auckland, Napier, Invercargill, Hamilton, and Christchurch this year. It’s always special to see the Ferns play in front of their home crowd, and we know our netball community will be out in force to support them,” she said.

Tickets for both series would go on sale in June.

Taini Jamison Trophy schedule

Game 1: Sunday, September 21 - Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Game 2: Wednesday, September 24 - Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

Game 3: Sunday, September 28 - ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Constellation Cup schedule

Game 1: Friday, October 17 - John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Game 2: Wednesday, October 22 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Game 3: Sunday, October 26 - Globox Arena, Hamilton

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Game 4: Wednesday, October 29, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport