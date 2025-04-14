The side will then shift their focus to defend the highly anticipated Constellation Cup in a four-match series against Australia on both sides of the Tasman in October.
The first two games will be played in Australia before the Silver Ferns return to New Zealand to finish the series on home turf.
“The Constellation Cup is always a fierce battle, and every match against the Diamonds is an opportunity to measure ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. We’ll be looking to put out strong performances both in Australia and on home soil,” Taurua said.
The Silver Ferns claimed the Constellation Cup for just the third time last year after winning the first three tests of the series last year. It was also the first time since 2006 that the Silver Ferns had beaten the Diamonds three games in a row.
Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the upcoming test schedule was a great opportunity for fans across the country to support the Silver Ferns.
“We’re thrilled to bring international netball to Auckland, Napier, Invercargill, Hamilton, and Christchurch this year. It’s always special to see the Ferns play in front of their home crowd, and we know our netball community will be out in force to support them,” she said.
Tickets for both series would go on sale in June.
Taini Jamison Trophy schedule
Game 1: Sunday, September 21 - Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland
Game 2: Wednesday, September 24 - Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier
Game 3: Sunday, September 28 - ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill
Constellation Cup schedule
Game 1: Friday, October 17 - John Cain Arena, Melbourne
Game 2: Wednesday, October 22 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Game 3: Sunday, October 26 - Globox Arena, Hamilton
Game 4: Wednesday, October 29, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch