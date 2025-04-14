The Silver Ferns are set to play host to five international tests in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns will play host to two major series against the South Africa Proteas and Australia Diamonds later this year.

The side’s international test schedule for 2025 — which will see games played in Auckland, Napier, Invercargill, Hamilton, and Christchurch — was released this morning.

The Silver Ferns will first welcome South Africa in September, contesting a three-match series across New Zealand for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

“We’re excited to be hosting the Proteas for the Taini Jamison Trophy. South Africa is an ever-improving side, and these matches will be a great test for us as we continue to build our squad depth and combinations,” head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

The England Roses claimed the trophy last year for the first time since 2021, beating the Silver Ferns two games to one.